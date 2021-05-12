Mayans MC season 4 premiere date hopes over on FX







As we get to the end of tonight’s finale, why not take a look at Mayans MC season 4 and some of what the future holds? Is there a good bit to be excited for still?

The first thing that we should obviously know here is this: You will have a chance to see a season 4 of the show coming down the road. The news was recently confirmed even in light of some lower ratings — it’s a clear reminder that FX is happy with Elgin James’ vision for the show at present. Creatively, we do think there’s some exciting stuff happening here … and also plenty of room in order to grow.

With that, though, we have to now get to the next order of business: When new episodes could actually premiere! Typically we get a new season of this show a year much like we did with Sons of Anarchy beforehand, but a lot of that was delayed due to the global health crisis. There’s a chance that Mayans MC does get back to the pattern of a season a year and comes out with season 4 in either late winter or early spring 2022. On the flip side, we could also imagine the network deciding to bring new episodes out in the fall of 2022, bringing the story back to the timeslot it had for the entirety of its run beforehand.

Because we are just talking about the end of season 3 right now, odds are you’ll be waiting for a while to get some more news on the future. Rest assured, though, that more is in fact coming, and we hope it will be as action-packed and dramatic as ever.

Oh, and of course we want to be on the edge of our seat wanting to know who in this world could be in danger from here…

What do you most want to see on Mayans MC season 4?

