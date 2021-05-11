Is This Is Us new tonight on NBC? Final season 5 episode 14 predictions







Is This Is Us new tonight on NBC — finally — after what’s been a really long hiatus? What can you expect? It’s obvious you’re going to have questions, and we’re ready to do our part and lend a helping hand.

Let’s begin here, though, by sharing a generous dose of good news. You are, after all, going to get a new episode airing in just a matter of hours! “The Music and the Mirror” is an installment that could be pivotal for several characters, but the primary focus could actually be on the spouses/significant others. Some photos suggest already that Beth (see above) and Toby are going to have a huge story of their own in this episode, and we could easily see the same happening for Madison. All three are currently in unique places in their lives thanks to everything from career changes to family developments. This episode should progress the story further, and build towards an epic finale in just a couple of weeks. (Early details suggest that the final episode of the spring will focus on Kevin and Madison’s wedding.)

If you haven’t seen our most-recent This Is Us episode review right now, be sure to watch some of the latest below! Once you do just that, be sure to also subscribe to Matt & Jess on YouTube for some other updates. We’ll have more coming that you don’t want to miss.

The synopsis below teases a few more things for this episode, and the latter part could be especially exciting for Kevin fans:

05/11/2021 (09:00PM – 10:01PM) (Tuesday) : Beth navigates her career path. Kate and Toby face unexpected issues. A run in with someone from his past gives Kevin pause. TV-14

Who could this someone be? Given that This Is Us recently teased Zoe, Cassidy, and Sophie, we could theoretically envision all three of them showing up in some shape or form. We don’t think the writers want us to forget about them, and there could be a particular reason for that.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to This Is Us

What do you most want to see when it comes to This Is Us season 5 episode 14?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! After you do that, stick around for other updates. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







