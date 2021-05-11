Days of Our Lives renewed by NBC through season 58!







It isn’t often that we get to share great news from the world of daytime soaps — so let’s celebrate that now for Days of Our Lives!

According to a new report coming in from Deadline, the longtime NBC show has been picked up for not just a season 57, but a season 58 after the fact! This is the first time in many years that the show scored a two-season renewal, and it should give a sense of relief for a lot of long-suffering fans. Every year around this time, there is a sense of great anxiety that the show could be canceled. There are so many other soaps that have been wrapped up elsewhere over the years, after all.

In a new statement all about this renewal, Michael Sluchan, EVP, Scripted Series & Kids Programming, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, had the following to say:

“We couldn’t be happier to bring our loyal fans two more seasons of Days of our Lives and continue what has been an absolutely remarkable achievement in television … A big thank you to Ken Corday and the cast and crew for their incredible passion for storytelling that continues to reach new generations of viewers.”

Ultimately, we know that there have already been a number of cast members who have been approached in negotiations. Hopefully much of the current group will return, but we know there’s always some nervousness around this subject. One of the big, longstanding issues with this show is making sure it stays profitable, given that you have a lot of different cast members and only a certain number of viewers. Keeping the show generational and relevant is one thing executives are still working to achieve year in and year out.

