Blue Bloods season 11 finale photo: A big Jamie & Eddie moment?







Can you believe that the Blue Bloods season 11 finale is coming on CBS this Friday? This season has felt both incredibly long and incredibly short at the same time; consider that a consequence of the global health crisis, where nothing makes anywhere near as much sense as it used to.

At least the upcoming two hours are going to bring a lot of big stories to the forefront, including the latest for Jamie and Eddie! For more on that, just take a look at the photo of Will Estes and Vanessa Ray above. CBS has not released much in the way of specifics for these characters and their story ahead — most of the teased details for the final episode revolve around Joe Hill returning to this world.

So could there be some big Jamko reveals in this episode? There’s something about the photo above that makes us wonder. It looks like Eddie has come over to him with some news, and that Jamie was doing some perusing online beforehand. It could be related to a change at work, or some potentially big news in their personal life. It could be nothing more than a casual moment at home; yet, this is the finale! If CBS is going to unleash some big surprises on us, isn’t this the proper time to do so? It would seem perfect to use the Joe storyline almost as some sort of smokescreen.

Ultimately, what seems exciting about the finale is that Jamie and Eddie will get to spend time around each other, but also some other characters, as well. Jamie and Danny are going to be teaming up with Joe for a part of his undercover mission; meanwhile, be prepared for Eddie to spend some time around Erin and Anthony. We’ll have some more insight on the latter coming later this week.

