Animal Kingdom season 5 premiere date, new timeslot revealed

Today, the network confirmed that on Sunday, July 11 (new night!) at 9:00 p.m. Eastern, the family heist drama will be back with the latest batch of new episodes. The tagline below hints that all of the Cody brothers will be “rivals,” which probably is not going to come as a shock to anyone out there. With the death of Smurf still looming over everyone, it’s easy to envision a world where J, Deran, Craig, and Pope all jostle for control of the criminal empire.

There are some curious things about Animal Kingdom moving to a different time in the schedule. Take, for example, the fact that this puts it in direct competition with Yellowstone, provided that it comes back at its typical time. Yet, TNT may have saw the huge ratings bump that Yellowstone got after the move and they are hoping to get something similar here. That could help to compensate for the fact that the show has been off the air for almost two years; the original plan was for season 4 to premiere last summer, but the global health crisis obviously had some other plans.

Animal Kingdom already has a season 6 renewal — unfortunately, we’ve heard that this is going to mark the final season of the show. At least we’ve got a good bit of time in order to prepare for that, right?

