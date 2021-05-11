Animal Kingdom season 5: Is premiere date news imminent?







If you have been very much inclined for news on Animal Kingdom season 5, know that it’s coming right around the corner!

In a new post on Twitter Monday, the show’s official account confirmed that tomorrow, a big announcement is coming on the TNT drama’s future. What could it be? The easy assumption to make here is that you’re getting a premiere date and/or a trailer, especially when you think about past release windows. It’s been almost two years since season 4 wrapped after Memorial Day weekend, and we think that the network would target a similar window now.

As for the biggest promotional challenge season 5 faces, that feels rather clear at this point: Trying to find a way to ensure that viewers come back. Two years is a LONG hiatus for any show, especially one that tends to have shorter seasons in the first place. The delay was due largely to the global health crisis, but it doesn’t help that there’s another challenge here in trying to convince viewers to watch this show without Smurf. Ellen Barkin’s character was undoubtedly one of the big-ticket selling points for Animal Kingdom and it’s still weird at this point to imagine the show without her in the present. (Yes, there are Smurf flashbacks still.)

The fourth season could revolve in part around a power struggle featuring the rest of the Cody Boys, as they all each do their part to try and grab power and preserve more of their own future. We imagine that we are in for QUITE a few disagreements…

Things are starting to heat up! Check back in tomorrow for the big news. #AnimalKingdom pic.twitter.com/GLnztPtmbH — Animal Kingdom (@AnimalKingdom) May 10, 2021

