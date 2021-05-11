The Good Doctor season 4 episode 17 spoilers: The path to the finale







Next week on The Good Doctor season 4 episode 17, you will have a chance to see a pivotal episode in “Letting Go.” This is the last one before the finale, and it’s also poised to be stuffed full of important moments for Claire.

It is about time that we got a good spotlight on the character. To date, a good chunk of this season has revolved around Shaun and Lea’s relationship and understandably so. With her pregnant, it’s clear that the two have a lot of things to work through. Yet, other characters have their own impact to make and Claire is going to be facing some tough decisions next. You’ve probably heard that old saying “don’t meet your heroes.” What happens when one of your heroes turns out to be your patient? How do you handle that, especially when you are in a position where some rules could be broken? That is something the character will wrestle with.

For a few more specifics on what could be coming up next, we suggest that you check out the full The Good Doctor season 4 episode 17 synopsis below:

“Letting Go” – Dr. Claire Brown and the team must face hard truths about what lines they are willing to cross when one of Claire’s idols becomes her patient on “The Good Doctor,” MONDAY, MAY 17 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-14) Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

By the time we reach the end of this episode, we have to imagine there will be a few more surprises. There almost has to be when you think about where we are in the season. Because The Good Doctor has already been renewed, there are likely some things the show will be saving for a while … but that doesn’t mean that we want these final episodes this spring devoid of big moments.

