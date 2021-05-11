9-1-1: Lone Star season 2 episode 13 spoilers: Tommy’s personal crisis







9-1-1: Lone Star season 2 episode 13 will be coming to Fox nest week, and early signs suggest it is Tommy’s most important episode yet. We’ve learned a good bit about Gina Torres’ character since she joined the show, but there are obviously still things to be uncovered. Not only that, but there are relationships that can still be cultivated. As you move into next week’s new installment entitled “One Day,” there are some big surprises likely ahead with this character and Owen.

For a few more specifics all about what’s going on here, check out the full 9-1-1: Lone Star season 2 episode 13 synopsis below:

Owen helps Tommy through a personal emergency in the all-new “One Day” episode of 9-1-1: LONE STAR airing Monday, May 17 (9:01-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (NLS-213) (TV-14 L, V)

Is Tommy going to be okay? This is the sort of super-short synopsis that makes you VERY much concerned for the character’s future … not that this should surprise anyone out there. Our hope is that over the course of this hour we’ll see more of how Owen can help her, and also what this means for his own future. Just remember for a moment here that Rob Lowe’s character has gone through his own recovery as of late, and we don’t exactly think that his journey is over yet.

If you love Torres and Lowe, we have a feeling that this will be a showcase like no other. With this also being the penultimate episode of the season, it is fair to estimate that whatever happens here will set a course for the finale after the fact. (There may not be an official season 3 renewal as of yet for 9-1-1: Lone Star, but it feels like a sure thing.)

