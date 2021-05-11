The Neighborhood season 3 finale spoilers: A birthday surprise?

The NeighborhoodNext week on CBS The Neighborhood season 3 will be talking off into the sunset, and of course there will be some humor. Yet, “Welcome to the Surprise” could also be one of the more emotional half-hours of the season. There’s a birthday celebration and yet, also an opportunity for Calvin to reflect on the past. It’s a chance to learn more about the Butler family history and what makes Cedric the Entertainer’s character precisely who he is.

So while there’s a lot of big stuff coming up for the Butlers, rest assured that the Johnson family’s going to be facing some surprises of their own. For more, take a look at The Neighborhood season 3 finale synopsis below:

“Welcome to the Surprise” — When Calvin receives an unconventional birthday gift involving his father, Dave suggests they spend the day celebrating in a way that honors the late Butler patriarch. Also, an unexpected development changes the Johnsons’ lives forever, on the third season finale of THE NEIGHBORHOOD, Monday, May 17 (8:00-8:30 PM, ET/PT), on the CBS Television Network.

So will there be a cliffhanger? It’s possible on some level, but it’s certainly not something that you need to stress about long-term. Because The Neighborhood was renewed a little while back for a fourth season, the writers probably have an opportunity to plan ahead a little bit. We’re sure that there are interesting ideas aplenty out there about what they can do, and we’re also sure they are excited for the prospect of having a live audience again. That energy is one of the things the entire multi-camera sitcom genre has been missing for most of the past twelve months.

One thing that will be different when season 4 premieres is that a new showrunner will be a the helm — that was something first reported a little while back.

