NCIS season 18 episode 14 sneak peek: Ducky video-chats with Gibbs!







For those of you who have been eager to see Ducky on NCIS season 18, tomorrow night’s episode will provide that very opportunity!

Before we dive into the latest sneak peek as presented by CBS, we should share a reminder as to where David McCallum has been for the bulk of the season. Much like with Linda Hunt over on NCIS: Los Angeles, the #1 priority for the show here is safety. They recognize that McCallum is older and the need for extreme caution in this time of the virus — with that, they’ve limited his on-screen participation as much as possible.

For some more NCIS video insight right away, check out our most-recent review below! After you do just that, remember to also subscribe to Matt & Jess on YouTube to score some updates after every episode! You don’t want to miss out on our discussions…

Luckily, we’re happy that the producers have found a way to include the character at all! In the video below, you can get a good sense of what we’re talking about here as Ducky opts to give Gibbs a video call on his newly-gifted tablet with attached keyboard. This is something that Kasie helped to orchestrate — remember, she’s learned that you need to take care of all of the setup in advance with Gibbs! Alas, we know how much Mark Harmon’s character hates technology — he’s willing to put up with the video-call at first but the moment Ducky brings up his recent suspension, he promptly hangs up. It’s hilarious, but we kinda feel for Ducky at the same time.

What do we take away from this preview? It’s mostly a reminder that Ducky IS a part of this world still … and unfortunately, we still have little idea as to when Gibbs is actually going back to work. At this point, we’re just crossing our fingers that it’s at some point this season.

Related – Be sure to get some other news when it comes to NCIS right now, including more discussion on the finale!

What do you most want to see when it comes to NCIS season 18 episode 14?

Be sure to share some of your thoughts on the matter below! After you do just that, remember to stick around for some other news when it comes to the show. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







