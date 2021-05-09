NCIS season 18 finale spoilers: The Mark Harmon, Pam Dawber story







There is a good chance you know already that the NCIS season 18 finale is set to arrive on Tuesday, May 25. Do you want a better sense of what’s ahead in it? Pam Dawber will be making potentially her final appearance as journalist Marcie Warren, and she and Jethro Gibbs (Mark Harmon) could be finding themselves eventually in serious danger.

With this in mind, there are two different questions we have: How Gibbs and Warren landed in this spot, and if there is a way for them to get out of it.

For some more discussion on NCIS in video form, remember to watch our most-recent review below! We’ll have these on Tuesday through the remainder of the season, so we suggest that you subscribe to Matt & Jess on YouTube! We’ll have more fun stuff ahead that you don’t want to miss.

Given that Gibbs is still working with Warren in the finale, it makes sense to think that he may still not be back with NCIS at the time the story begins. It seems like the two are working to track a killer independently. There’s something exciting and quaint about that, no? We like the old-fashioned corkboard behind the two of them in the photo above.

Here is where things get tricky: If they are doing this alone, they have very little protection. We don’t think Gibbs necessarily wants to rely on the team, but if the killer realizes what’s going on and starts going after them, Jethro may need to make a call. This could be the story that brings him and NCIS back together — or, at the very least, causes him to recognize further how much he misses this life. In a lot of ways, he’s working with Marcie because he wants to work on something. So much of his life has been attached to his gig as a Special Agent — it’s a fundamental part of his identity and it’s hard to shake that.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to NCIS right now

What do you most want to see throughout the NCIS season 18 finale?

Be sure to share some of your thoughts and hopes in the comments! After doing that, remember to come back around — there are some other updates ahead and we don’t want you to miss them. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







