Prodigal Son canceled at Fox; no season 3 coming







As we approach the Prodigal Son season 2 finale, this is certainly unfortunate news: There is no season 3 on the way.

Today, Fox confirmed the news of the series’ cancellation, and it comes due to precisely what you would expect: Low ratings. The show declined a great deal versus its season 1 averages, and not even the presence of Catherine Zeta-Jones near the end of this season was enough to give the show a boost. The producers and Fox certainly tried some stuff, but in the end, it just wasn’t enough.

One of the things that almost certainly hurt Prodigal Son was a lack of ownership at the network. The majority of their scripted productions at the moment are ones that come from outside studios, and it is therefore harder to make profits from them. Fox is still finding its footing after so many former extensions were sold off to Disney; it now runs fairly independently and doesn’t have that many ties to specific big-ticket studios.

As for whether or not a Prodigal Son season 3 could happen somewhere else, never say never, right? We wouldn’t bank on it, but at the same time it doesn’t feel altogether likely. This is not an indictment on this show in particular, but rather a reminder that the vast majority of shows that are canceled don’t end up finding another home elsewhere. Do we hope this changes eventually? Sure, but television in the end is a business. It’s hard to see the tide turning that much.

There are still some episodes of Prodigal Son season 2 still to come — while this does put somewhat of a pall on the reminder of the story, we’ll be sure to enjoy the remainder of the episodes for what they are. Hopefully, they will prove dramatic and stuffed full of twists.

