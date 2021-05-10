Is Martin Cummins leaving When Calls the Heart; is Henry Gowen gone?







Is Martin Cummins leaving When Calls the Heart following the events of the season 8 finale? Are we saying goodbye to Henry Gowen for good?

For some reason, the Hallmark Channel series made the decision tonight to rip out our hearts in just about every way possible. First, we said goodbye to Carson! Then, fans of Nathan and Elizabeth were disappointed when she chose to be with Lucas. Now, we have to also consider the idea that Henry is gone. We don’t think the character’s exit was written to suggest that he is gone for good, but that is certainly something that they want you to have in the back of your mind.

Henry has been SUCH an important part of the Hope Valley community for so long — it’s really hard to envision him not being there. We know that there are some hoping that he comes back with Abigail, but we haven’t heard anything suggesting that it will happen. (If it does, it would certainly be headline-grabbing news given what happened with Lori Loughlin in the first place.)

Unfortunately, we do think that we’re going to be waiting a long time in order to get answers to this very question — odds are, When Calls the Heart will be off the air until at least Christmas! Unless someone spoils something in advance, that is how long we could be stuck waiting. The same goes for Paul Greene’s status as Carson. We at least think that the When Calls the Heart producers know how much Henry is loved, and that could at least increase the odds that we get to see him again.

For now, isn’t it at least nice to know that the show has been renewed for a season 9? We never like to take anything for granted here…

Do you think that Martin Cummins is leaving When Calls the Heart and the Henry role for good?

