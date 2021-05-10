Mare of Easttown episode 5 spoilers: A search for connections







Are you interested in learning a little bit more about Mare of Easttown episode 5? Well, we know that this is one of the biggest installments yet! It almost has to be given the fact that we’re inching closer to the finale. With that in mind, Kate Winslet’s title character is also going to be getting closer and closer to learning the truth. There are a number of different cases that she’s looking at, but what’s the connection between them?

Let’s be real here: This is an HBO show with a limited number of episodes. We’re not in some sort of position here where there are no links at all between these installments. In one way or another, they are tied together! It’s just a matter of figuring it out, and within this episode Mare may be moving in the right direction — though rest assured that it’s not going to be coming easy.

Below, we’ve got the full Mare of Easttown episode 5 synopsis with more news as to what’s coming up:

In her mandated therapy, Mare opens up about her family’s history with mental health; Lori tries to get to the bottom of her son’s outburst at school; Mare meets with a semi-retired source to help find a possible connection to her three cases.

How are the ratings?

In a word, fantastic. We felt for a while like this show was set to be the second coming of The Undoing, one of those classic HBO crime shows that builds up in popularity as it goes along. Last week’s episode drew in 900,000 live viewers alone — it’s a sizable increase from its lead-in The Nevers, and that is without even considering the people who watch on HBO Max or via their DVR. This may not be the sort of show that gets another season, but it’s a reminder that the network is doing the right thing.

