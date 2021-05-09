NCIS: New Orleans season 7 episode 15 spoilers: Last before series finale







Next week on NCIS: New Orleans season 7 episode 15, we’re easily going to have one of the biggest episodes yet. It’s hard for it not to be now that we’re so close to the end of the road.

“Runs in the Family” is the penultimate episode of the series and from start to finish, there’s going to be huge stuff going on here. From a romantic standpoint, you’re going to see Pride and Rita planning their wedding! What’s more romantic than that? Of course, in the midst of all of that some chaos is bound to happen, and here it may come in the form of Connor getting arrested and Rita being put in an insanely difficult spot. This may be one of the biggest reasons for Chelsea Field being promoted to series regular — it certainly feels like this is one of the biggest episodes for her yet.

For some more details, check out the full NCIS: New Orleans season 7 episode 15 synopsis below:

“Runs in the Family” – While Pride and Rita plan their wedding, the FBI arrests Connor (Drew Scheid) in connection to the bar’s firebombing as a means of getting to his mother, Sasha Broussard (Callie Thorne), and Rita may be the only person who can save them, on “NCIS: NEW ORLEANS,” Sunday, May 16 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT), on the CBS Television Network.

Over the final two episodes of the show, we hardly think that the style or the DNA of NCIS: New Orleans is going to change all that much. This is still a show that will bring you a ton of heavy action sequences, and we’re sure that we will have that … but also a number of important moments to reflect upon along the way.

