NCIS: Los Angeles season 12 episode 17 spoilers: Is Kessler returning?







NCIS: Los Angeles season 12 episode 17 is airing next week, and this is the final one before the big finale. Because of that, don’t be shocked that some big stories from the past are resurfacing. Think in terms of the return of Joelle and then also David Kessler coming back into the mix.

The last time we saw Kessler on the show, he took off into the wind — that fear has since lingered in the back of Deeks and Kensi’s minds. He’s far too obsessed with her to ever go away entirely, so it’s largely been a measure of when he is going to come back and how rather than if. He’s easily one of the most despicable characters ever to emerge on this show, though we gotta imagine that is exactly the point. The writers want you afraid of this guy in the same way that Kensi and Deeks are.

For some more details about the entirety of this story, be sure to check out the full NCIS: Los Angeles season 12 episode 17 synopsis below:

“Through the Looking Glass” — When a Naval Intelligence Officer is tortured and murdered, NCIS must work with Joelle (Elizabeth Boush), who informs them that other CIA operatives are being killed in the same way. Also, Kensi receives a threatening postcard from David Kessler (Frank Military), the sociopath who is obsessed with her, on NCIS: LOS ANGELES, Sunday, May 16 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT), on the CBS Television Network.

No matter what happens within this episode, we anticipate it setting the stage more for the finale next week. It makes some sense that Kessler would be the end-of-season villain, given how recognizable and/or terrible that he is. We also wouldn’t be shocked, either, if the Joelle story lasts a little while. Remember that Hetty will be back in the finale also, so she could be linked to one or both of these stories in some way.

