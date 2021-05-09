Fear the Walking Dead season 6 episode 13 spoilers: June’s journey







Are you prepared for Fear the Walking Dead season 6 episode 13 to arrive on AMC? This episode arrives next week and through this hour, the show is changing yet again.

Tonight’s story is all about Grace — it is trippy, weird, experimental, and also soul-crushing. We won’t spoil too much of it here in this article, but the fact that it’s airing on Mother’s Day is enough to make your heart shatter into pieces. She’s gone through a lot, and the same goes for the primary subject of next week’s episode: June. She recently lost a great love in John Dorie and instead of having time to grieve, she instead has to keep moving forward. The group’s already encountered new threats, including some that were first hinted about earlier this season. As things progress from here, the question becomes whether she can be the catalyst to save everyone. We know that she’s a healer, but that’s not the only role she needs to play now. Her goal is to find intelligence, and try to do something to ensure that they can all be safe.

Below, we’ve got the full Fear the Walking Dead season 6 episode 13 synopsis with some other news on what lies ahead:

June splits off from the group in an effort to gather any information to help stop an oncoming threat.

We are getting close to the end of the season and with that in mind, it makes sense to continue to beat the drum that “no one is safe.” How could they be given what we’ve seen so far? This is a show that has zero fear reinventing itself, and it’s almost unrecognizable from where it was back in season 1.

