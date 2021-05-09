Is NCIS: Los Angeles new tonight on CBS? Prepare for ‘Signs of Change’







Is NCIS: Los Angeles new tonight on CBS? Are we actually getting two new installments in a row? Within this piece, we’ll offer up an answer there — not only that, but look even more towards what the future holds.

Luckily, the future tonight does include a new episode coming on the air! You will see the installment “Signs of Change” beginning at 9:00 p.m. Eastern, and it may be one of the more interesting Deeks and Kensi spotlights you’ve seen all season. The synopsis below gives you a good sense of that:

“Signs of Change” – When military grade technology is stolen, a deaf engineer, Sienna Marchione (Raquel McPeek Rodriguez), who always wanted to serve her country, and the only member of her team to survive the theft, helps Kensi and NCIS track down the tech before it’s taken out of the country, on NCIS: LOS ANGELES, Sunday, May 9 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

Based on what we have seen of this story so far this season, one of the messages the show may really be working to enforce is the notion that anyone can be a hero — Sienna’s always wanted to have that opportunity, and this could be her chance as she works alongside Densi to get the job done here.

From now until the end of the season, you’re going to have new episodes every single week. Consider that to be a welcome breath of fresh air after all of the hiatuses that we’ve dealt with so far. Not only that, but remember that Linda Hunt will be seen in the flesh (and not in some remote fashion) by the end of the season. That’s one more thing to look forward to!

