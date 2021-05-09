Is The Equalizer new tonight on CBS? Episode 8 spoilers







Is The Equalizer new tonight on CBS? After some of the recent breaks the show has taken, no one could blame you for being a little bit confused.

Luckily, we are here to put your mind at ease, both for this week and for the remainder of the season. After all, there is more of Queen Latifah and the cast coming soon! There is an episode on the air tonight entitled “Lifeline” that’s exciting on many fronts — and not all of them are even related to the case itself. Robyn McCall is going to face some real jeopardy when it comes to keeping her secret under wraps. The more that she sneaks off at night, the more questions are going to be answered. It’s sort of like with a superhero series; sooner or later, people around Peter Parker are going to get suspicious when he’s gone for long stretches and

Below, we have The Equalizer episode 8 synopsis with some more insight as to what’s coming up right now:

“Lifeline” – An overseas call for help from the daughter of McCall’s deceased CIA mentor forces McCall, Mel and Harry to work remotely to aid the conflict journalist as she’s pursued by a hit squad in France. Also, Aunt Vi becomes suspicious when McCall skips out on another family night for work, on THE EQUALIZER, Sunday, May 9 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

Before we get to the end of the season, we do wonder if more of Robyn’s work will be found out in a large-scale way. The best thing that she can do is keep going about her business and helping to keep both herself and others stuff. There is danger in every direction — we do think the attached promo serves as pretty fine evidence of that in general.

