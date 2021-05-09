American Idol 19 spoilers: Arthur Gunn Coldplay, Mother’s Day spoilers







Tonight on American Idol 19, you are going to see Arthur Gunn and the rest of the top 7 perform a couple of different tracks! Not only will they be plucking out songs from Coldplay’s immense catalog, but they also have a Mother’s Day song to pick out, as well.

For the sake of this article, we’re putting most of the focus on Arthur — mostly because that’s what we have been doing ever since he returned.

Coldplay track, “In My Place” – It’s hard to know for sure how many songs the Chris Martin band approved for performance leading into this episode, but we’re still a little bit surprised about this one. It’s not the catchiest of Coldplay’s songs, and we honestly think of it more as a bridge track on its original album (which contained such big hits as “Clocks” and “The Scientist,” which are not being performed tonight). If we had to guess, we’d assume that Arthur’s version of this song is going to sound pretty different from the Coldplay version.

Mother’s Day, “Simple Man” – This feels right out of Arthur’s wheelhouse — it’s a popular rock ballad that will allow him to showcase his rasp and do some cool things with his voice. It’s absolutely the sort of thing we imagined him performing heading into the live shows, and we’re confident that he will nail it.

These song choices were first confirmed via Mjsbigblog.

What do you want to see on tonight’s American Idol 19 episode?

Are you excited for some of Arthur's song choices?

