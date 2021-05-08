Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC, May 8, 2021?







Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC? Are we finally at the end of the road for the most-recent hiatus? We, of course, are going to be bringing you an answer to these questions within.

Let’s start with the good news: You won’t be stuck waiting all that long to see something new on the air! The May 8 episode is coming in just a matter of hours, though it feels fair to assume already that this one is going to be controversial. Elon Musk is the most, after all, while Miley Cyrus is the musical guest. He is definitely the most polarizing choice this season, and there are people planning to watch tonight for multiple reasons. Some people are just innately curious as to what Musk is going to say and do; meanwhile, some others are just going to be watching just to see if he drives Dogecoin closer to a dollar.

All in all, this should be the weirdest episode of the late-night comedy show in years, and that’s without even mentioning the presence of Miley as a musical guest!

One of the real tests of Musk’s ability to host and perform will be found tonight in the material. If he only appears in a small handful of sketches, that will signal that the show doesn’t have too much confidence in his ability to pull them through. If he’s in the vast majority of what we see, however, that’s a totally different story. It’s our hope that the show will take the training wheels off for him and let him either sink or swim; we don’t know a lot about Elon, but we do feel fairly confident that this is precisely what he would want for his episode. Just go in for it, hope to deliver some comedy, and just see what happens when the dust settles.

