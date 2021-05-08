Dynasty season 4 spoilers: Who’s in the casket? The new mystery…







The Dynasty season 4 premiere aired on The CW last night, and through that it introduced one of the most popular soap-tropes out there: The flash-forward funeral. At some point this season, we now know that an important character is going to die. We’ve seen a casket, and now we have to figure out who’s in it. For now, we’re just assuming that someone is and this isn’t just some elaborate ruse to fake us out.

Ultimately, it does seem as though someone is dead — here is what showrunner Josh Reims had to say recently on the subject of the mystery to TVLine:

“We know it’s definitely not Fallon … As the season progresses, we’ll see a few more people at the funeral to rule them out. We’ll find out in Episode 13 whose funeral it is.”

So clearly, the goal here is to not stretch out this mystery all season long — we’ll see the other side of it. The real issue with doing a flash-forward tease like this is that you DO have to find a way to pay it off. You can’t just kill off a minor character here. It needs to be huge, and it needs to send a massive ripple through the rest of the season.

No matter what happens coming up on Dynasty, you can at least take in a sigh of relief that we’re not closing in on the very end — the show was renewed for a season 5 prior to the fourth season even premiering, so you don’t have all that much to worry about in terms of the long-term future. Just sit back, relax, and enjoy the story for now … or worry about the outcome. Either way, it makes sense given the story we’re being presented with at the moment.

Who do you think is in the casket on Dynasty season 4?

