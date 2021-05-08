Station 19 season 4 episode 14 promo: Are Maya, Carina breaking up?







Station 19 season 4 episode 14 may not be coming until Thursday, May 20, but clearly the producers want you freaking out about it FAR in advance.

For some more evidence of that very thing, why not go ahead and check out the new promo below? This serves as quite a reminder that “Comfortably Numb” is going to be one of the show’s most important episodes, at least when it comes to Maya and Carina’s relationship.

Are these two breaking up? Maya does suggest in this preview that the two take a break, and it’s an idea that her girlfriend does not appreciate at all. It’s not altogether clear as to what’s prompting the comment, but it is something to worry about. One of the things that is a staple of the Grey’s Anatomy – Station 19 world is that very few relationships stay stable for a long period of time. We just like the idea of these two being okay. Clearly they do love each other, and they have gone through a lot over a short period including a global health crisis, Maya coping with the issues from her past, and the sudden death of Carina’s brother Andrew. They’ve been there for each other, so why end this pairing now?

In general, we do hope that there are a wide array of different stories coming for Carina in general — she’s a major part of this show but in general, she doesn’t have the easiest time fitting in. After all, she’s a doctor on a show about firefighters and she almost bridges the gap between Station 19 and Grey’s Anatomy more than any other person in this universe. The other closest one is Ben, who has a major story in this episode, as well, in the form of his surgery.

Related – Be sure to get some other news on Station 19, including further details on what’s next

What do you most want to see when it comes to Station 19 season 4 episode 14?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, remember to also stick around — there are some other updates coming and we don’t want you to miss any of them. (Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







