Station 19 season 4 episode 14 return date: A look at ‘Comfortably Numb’







Do you find yourself curious in getting the Station 19 season 4 episode 14 return date at ABC — or some other news on what’s ahead? As you would imagine, we have a lot of big things to dive into within this piece.

We should start things off here, though, with the bad news: Unfortunately, there is no new installment on the air next week. We just got the show back and for whatever reason, it is now being put away again until Thursday, May 20. We may not fully understand it, but this is precisely what’s happening nonetheless.

So what is coming within this episode? Carina and Maya are going to face an enormous test in their relationship, while Ben’s recent life-threatening crisis may be causing him to take a longer look at himself. Check out the full Station 19 season 4 episode 14 synopsis with more news all about what lies ahead:

“Comfortably Numb” – Ben finally faces the health issues he has been putting off. Meanwhile, Jack and Inara help their neighbor out of a trashy situation, and Carina and Maya reevaluate their relationship on a new episode of “Station 19,” THURSDAY, MAY 20 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-14, DSV) Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

There are a few more episodes still to come this season, and because of that, it leaves the show plenty of time to evolve. We don’t think there’s going to be any real rush for the writers to get to their big finale stories as of yet; our feeling is that the end of the season will of course have some sort of rescue and lives will end up being put in jeopardy. It feels inevitable that this show is going to get a season 5 and with that, why not go ahead and ratchet up some of the suspense?

