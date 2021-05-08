Blue Bloods season 11 finale promo: Joe Hill in danger!







The Blue Bloods season 11 finale is poised to air on CBS this coming Friday, and you better believe that it’s going to be one of the most intense episodes of the series. How can it not be when you consider what some of the stakes are?

The primary focus, based on the promo below, seems to be Joe Hill. We know that the character was desperate to escape the Reagan family name at all costs, and it looks as though he’s found a way in order to do that — by going deep undercover. He’s working now with the ATF and by all accounts, seems to enjoy what he’s doing.

Here’s the downside that Joe probably doesn’t want to think about: He’s still a public figure on some level, even if he doesn’t want to be. There’s a pretty good chance that he’s going to be made at some point during his mission. The promo suggests that a part of that may be him running into Danny, but we think there’s something going on here beyond that. Isn’t there almost always in this world? He is going to have to find his way out of this situation eventually, and he may need some help from his family to do so … even if he doesn’t want it.

Our hope for this finale is that Joe is going to be back at the family dinner table by the very end — and that this sets the stage for him to appear here and there throughout season 12. The last thing we want is for this character to be killed off, largely because we’ve gone down that road already with Joe Reagan and we don’t want to see this character enter the show, only to be eliminated from it one season later. That just doesn’t feel satisfying at all.

What do you think is going to be happening on the Blue Bloods season 11 finale?

