Is Gregory Jbara leaving Blue Bloods? Is Garrett getting fired?







Is Gregory Jbara leaving Blue Bloods? There may be a moment or two throughout tonight’s episode where you worry about that.

Why? Just think about the massive pile of trouble that Garrett is going to create for himself within this episode. It begins when he tells a local paper some stuff that bites him in the butt — these are statements Frank wants him to walk back immediately, though Garrett unfortunately doesn’t seem altogether keen on doing so. Instead, he’s fine to defend himself and put the blame on those who don’t understand him.

Here is where Garrett should know a little bit better — he’s been around the block long enough to know that quotes can be misinterpreted all the time. This could easily be what is going on here.

What do you think is going to happen to Garrett on Blue Bloods tonight?

Do you think that Frank could possibly fire him? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do that, remember to also come back around to make sure you don’t miss any other updates. (Photo: CBS.)

