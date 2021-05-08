The Bachelorette spoilers: See Katie Thurston on her first night!







The Bachelorette is going to be premiering on ABC in just under a month — are you excited for Katie Thurston’s journey to begin? There will be romance, surprises, and of course drama — what else would you possibly expect?

Unfortunately, the show has yet to unveil a full trailer featuring actual footage from this season. Yet, you can take a look at Katie’s first night below! Her season was filmed in the southwest, hence the setting behind her as she prepares to meet her guys.

Overall, you can expect Katie’s season to look and feel pretty similar to some of the others that we’ve seen over the past year. It was filmed in its entirety within a bubble environment, meaning that everyone was tested and then quarantined prior to the start of production. This is something that could change moving forward with the spread of the vaccine, but health and safety still remains a top priority here.

So what sort of Bachelorette will Katie be? If we were to judge it based solely on what we’ve seen so far, it could go a little something like this: She will be fun, but at the same time open and honest about her feelings. She comes across as someone who knows what she wants, but will also be open to the process. We just hope that we have more of a traditional season coming after some of the chaos of the past few years.

What do you want to see when it comes to The Bachelorette and Katie Thurston?

