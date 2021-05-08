Dynasty season 4 episode 2 spoilers: Fallon & Liam’s wedding day







Dynasty season 4 episode 2 is going to be airing on The CW next week and on paper, there’s a lot of exciting stuff ahead. Think along the lines of a wedding! This is of course the sort of thing that, on paper, you’d be thrilled to check out. However, we know already that this is a world where issues pop up out of nowhere. We have to imagine that this is going to happen here. There could be romance, drama, tears, and a few more things that no one sees coming.

To get a handful of other details all about where things go from here, remember to check out the full Dynasty season 4 episode 2 synopsis:

ONCE A LIAR… – It’s Fallon (Elizabeth Gillies) and Liam’s (Adam Huber) wedding day and Blake (Grant Show) sits her down for a father-daughter talk, but it is not fatherly wedding advice she was expecting, much to her disappointment. Blake continues to try and fulfill his obligations, but as other forces seem to be working against him, he reaches out to Cristal (Daniella Alonso) for help. Meanwhile, as things seem to turn to Alexis’ (Elaine Hendrix) favor, Dominique (Michael Michele) holds another card in her hand. Sam (Rafael De La Fuente) makes a sweeping romantic gesture. Lastly, Adam (Sam Underwood) hosts an unexpected visitor. Maddison Brown, Alan Dale, Robert C. Riley, Sam Adegoke also star. The episode was written by Josh Reims and Jenna Richman and directed by Michael A. Allowitz (#402). Original airdate 5/14/2021.

One of the most interesting thing about this episode to us is that originally, it probably would have been the season 3 finale were it not for the global health crisis. We are left to wonder whether or not the show will have changed things up from the original plan now, mostly to make it work better in season 4.

