Blue Bloods season 11 episode 15, 16 (finale) spoilers: Joe Hill in danger!







Are you interested in checking out Blue Bloods season 11 episode 15 next week? Then know this: It’s a part of the finale! There are two installments of the Tom Selleck drama airing back to back starting at 9:00 p.m. Eastern, and they will be very-much linked to each other through the Joe Hill character. This could be one of the largest serialized arcs we’ve seen on the show in some time, especially since it often tends to stick to a very particular form.

Could there still be some of that over the course of these two episodes? Sure, but you don’t get a great sense of it in the synopses alone…

Season 11 episode 15, “The End” – Shockwaves ripple through the Reagan family when Danny discovers that their newest family member, Joe Hill (Will Hochman), is working undercover for the ATF to bring down a gunrunning organization, in the first part of the two-hour 11th season finale of BLUE BLOODS, at a special time, Friday, May 14 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Guest stars include Gloria Reuben as Special Agent Rachel Weber and Annabella Sciorra as M.E. Faith Marconi.

Season 11 episode 16, “Justifies the Means” – The Reagans band together to prevent Joe Hill from being killed in the line of duty like his father when they fear Joe’s cover has been blown within the gunrunning outfit he’s helping the ATF bring down, in the second part of the two-hour 11th season finale of BLUE BLOODS, Friday, May 14 (10:00-11:00 PM ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Gloria Reuben guest stars as Special Agent Rachel Weber.

Since we know already that there is a Blue Bloods season 12 coming up on CBS, we know that there’s no real reason to worry about the long-term future here. We just can’t say if Joe Hill will be a part of it, in addition to everyone else who of course makes up the Reagan family. This isn’t a show that relies on cliffhangers on an annual basis or anything, but we would never rule anything out 100%.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Blue Bloods and some of the stories coming up

What do you most want to see when it comes to the two-hour Blue Bloods season 11 finale event?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do that, remember to stick around in the event that you don’t want to miss any other news. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







