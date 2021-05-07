Why did Jesse Williams leave Grey’s Anatomy, Jackson Avery role?







There’s a good chance now that you’ve heard the news that Jesse Williams is leaving Grey’s Anatomy. Now, you can understand more of why it’s happened.

As many of you out there likely know, actors choose to depart their TV projects for a number of reasons. Some of them can be creative; meanwhile, some of them are financial. The majority of departures, though, have to do with a performer wanting to do other things. That seems to be the case here, and it makes sense when you’ve been a part of a show for a good twelve years.

In a statement following last night’s episode, here is some of what Williams had to say on the subject:

“I will forever be grateful for the boundless opportunities provided me by Shonda [Rhimes], the network, studio, fellow castmates, our incredible crew, Krista, Ellen [Pompeo] and Debbie [Allen] … As an actor, director and person, I have been obscenely lucky to learn so much from so many…. I am immensely proud of our work, our impact and to be moving forward with so many tools, opportunities, allies and dear friends.”

In an Instagram Live today with Sarah Drew, Jesse went on to confirm that he was involved in the Jackson character’s exit — clearly, this was something that everyone involved wanted to nail. This feels like the perfect exit for him in the end, as it shows his evolution. He’s gone from being lost for most of his life to heading out to Boston, where he can head the foundation and April can work alongside him. There’s no guarantee the two will end up together, but time will tell!

The May 20 episode of Grey’s Anatomy will be the final one for Jesse as a series regular.

Are you going to miss Jesse Williams as a part of Grey’s Anatomy?

Are you going to miss Jesse Williams as a part of Grey's Anatomy?

