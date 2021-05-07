NCIS season 18 episode 16 (finale) spoilers: Is Bishop in danger?







In the event that you did not know already, NCIS season 18 episode 16 is going to be the end of the road — at least for the spring. This is the finale! It’s the last installment until at least the fall, and there are a lot of questions currently worth asking. Take, for example, whether or not Mark Harmon is leaving the show full-time; or, whether or not Bishop will be okay when the dust settles.

After all, new information that is surfacing about “Rule 91” suggests that Emily Wickersham’s character could be targeted, whether that be in an arrest or some sort of violent fashion.

Without further ado, let’s go ahead and share the full NCIS season 18 finale synopsis below:

“Rule 91” – While pursuing a dangerous arms dealer, the team is shocked when Bishop is implicated in an old NSA leak. Also, Gibbs and Marcie (Pam Dawber) realize that the killer they’ve been tracking may be onto them, on the 18th season finale of NCIS, Tuesday, May 25 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT), on the CBS Television Network.

This episode was written before the show was officially renewed for a season 19, but we have to imagine that they put this together knowing that the series would return. We’ve heard whispers already that this is a huge, game-changing installment, and we have to think that a cliffhanger will be present at the very end of it. Go ahead and be prepared for that long in advance.

