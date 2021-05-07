Blue Bloods season 11 episode 14 video: Frank, Garrett get into it







Are you ready for Blue Bloods season 11 episode 14 to be here? There’s a new episode coming to CBS in just a matter of hours, and to the surprise of no one, there’s a heated argument involving Frank at the center of it. This is a staple of this show in the same way that family dinners are.

We’ve spoken for a while about how a conflict between Frank and Garrett is at the center of what’s coming up for Tom Selleck’s character, and you can get a small sampling of what is coming up within this sneak peek below! Here, Frank is clearly unhappy not just about comments that Garrett made to the Post, but also his general attitude. Garrett seems to think that public relations are his purview, and that it is job to do what he thinks is best for the Department — even if Frank doesn’t like it.

However, Frank doesn’t fully seem to be on the same page. Both men seem to be having somewhat of an ego problem in this instance, and they are each trying to enforce their point of view without getting to a compromise. Garrett has to understand that he can’t be the mouthpiece of every little thing with the NYPD. Meanwhile, Frank also needs to let Garrett feel like he has a little bit of power — we’ve already seen some of his insecurity before over his status within the department and with that, this may just be his way to puff out his chest a little bit.

In the end, we think it’s fair that this episode reminds us that politics exist everywhere in the Blue Bloods world. Sometimes, that means heated discussions of the issues; other times, that just means understanding the social hierarchy of a given room.

