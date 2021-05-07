Mom season 8 episode 18 (series finale) spoilers: Bonnie’s new outlook







Next week on Mom season 8 episode 18, we are going to be at the end of the road. After all, this is the epic series finale. We’re sure that it will be funny, but we hope that it is also emotional and reflective. This is a show about so much more than laughter; it’s about recovery, and we do think it is helpful and cathartic for a lot of people out there.

This upcoming finale has a tough challenge: It has to say goodbye to these characters, and also figure out a way to best summarize the past eight years of story. Given that sobriety has long been a major part of this story, it only makes sense to circle back on that one final time.

Below, you can see the Mom season 8 episode 18 synopsis with some more information all about what’s next:

“My Kinda People and the Big To-Do” – Bonnie gains a new outlook on her sobriety after dealing with difficult news. Also, Jill and Andy take a big step in their relationship, on the series finale of MOM, Thursday, May 13 (9:01-9:30 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Melanie Lynskey and Rondi Reed guest star.

For those wondering, CBS is not promoting Anna Faris as coming back for the final episode — it’s still something that we’d love, but nothing is guaranteed. It’s hard to get former cast members back for some of these events, especially in a global health crisis. Remember for a moment here that Emmy Rossum did not return for the Shameless series finale, despite there being a lot of enthusiasm around the idea from both fans and producers. The virus and scheduling were deemed the reasons why.

If Faris does return, isn’t it a little bit better that it manages to be a surprise?

