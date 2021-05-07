Station 19 season 4 episode 13: Did Dean and Ben survive?







Tonight’s Station 19 season 4 episode 13 arrived on ABC with high expectations, but even we weren’t quite prepared for what was coming.

After all, this episode may have very well been one of the best that we’ve seen all season, if not the series. It was almost entirely Ben and Dean grasping for breath and we were more than fine with how the story took its time. We got into their relationship, their fears, and even some of their confessions. Dean admitted to Ben that he was in love with Vic, and Ben started to open up about being diagnosed with testicular cancer. He needs surgery in order to continue along the road to recovery, so let’s see what happens there.

For now, though, the most important thing is that Ben and Dean survived. They found a way to wash ashore and get rescued. In some ways, they were lucky. In others, they didn’t give up.

More so than the individual events of this episode, one of the things we’re the most curious about is learning how they recover from this. For Dean, is this going to cause him to open up more? He was about to tell Vic that he loves her, but she said it first! Yet, we’re not 100% sure that she said it in a romantic way. This could mean that Miller still has a lot of work to do.

As for Ben, will he be focused more than ever on having the surgery and also getting better? We think that it will make him appreciate and value his own life more than ever. Sure, he’s spent most of his life trying to give to other people, but very rarely does he put the focus on himself. This could be a turning point, but it was an exceptional hour of TV regardless.

