The Handmaid’s Tale season 4 episode 5: What do June, Janine do now?

The good news for June and Janine is simple: They’re away from Gilead. However, the bad news is simply this: Are they really in a better place now? Think about it like this. They’re dealing with Steven, who knew full well that the women were in an almost impossible position when they met him. He knew that they would struggle to find food or supplies if they left; with that in mind, he exploited them.

Can June and Janine find a way to exploit this situation? We think the two of them know that this is not their endgame; Mayday is their endgame, or at the least a big part of it. We just hope that there are some more friendly faces in that group somewhere.

As for what else is going to be coming in this episode, we do hope there are some opportunities to learn more about the Serena situation. It was no doubt incredible to see Rita put both the character and Fred in their place on this past episode. However, we can’t sit here and claim to know at all where this story is going. Is there going to be a trial, or is one of them going to be coming back to Gilead at some point in a different capacity? Time will tell.

