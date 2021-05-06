Is Station 19 new tonight on ABC after recent season 4 hiatus?







Following the recent hiatus that we endured on ABC, is Station 19 new tonight? What is there to look forward to? We’ll be taking on all of these questions within this piece.

Given that last week the firefighter drama was on a break, we understand if there is any confusion. Yet, we do come bearing some good news now! You will get a chance to see Station 19 on the air tonight alongside Grey’s Anatomy after the fact. We also have a feeling that there will be a lot of suspense surrounding what happens tonight, given that both Ben and Dean are in danger. Given the nature of their job, we’re sure that they are used to this. It’s just a little bit different when you’re somewhat out of your element and this situation will be dire, even for them.

If you do want to get a few more details all about what’s coming, we suggest you check out the new Station 19 season 4 synopsis below:

“I Guess I’m Floating” – Ben and Dean wrestle with life and death after the Black Fighter’s Coalition banquet on a new episode of “Station 19,” THURSDAY, MAY 6 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

Now, here is where a little bit of the bad news comes into play — we’re going to have ANOTHER hiatus after what we see in this episode, meaning that we’re going to be stuck waiting around until May 20 to see the next chapter of the story. This does add a little bit more weight to what we see tonight, which we hope is dramatic and compelling … but we also hope that both Ben and Dean survive. After all, haven’t we seen enough other characters get killed off over the years?

Related – Be sure to get some other news when it comes to Station 19 right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Station 19 moving forward?

What do you think will happen to Ben and Dean?Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do that, remember to stick around

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







