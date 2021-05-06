Sanditon saved by PBS! Renewed for season 2, episode 3







We’ve seen a number of save-our-show campaigns over the years, but few have been anywhere near as extensive as Sanditon. This show, an adaptation of an unfinished Jane Austen story, was thought dead by some after it aired on ITV in 2019 and on PBS in early 2020. Yet, viewers did not give up, hoping to find a new financial arrangement to get new episodes on the air.

Now, those hard-fought efforts have finally paid off. Not only has PBS renewed the show for a season 2 under their Masterpiece branding, but there is also a season 3 coming down the road as well! In a statement, here is some of what executive producer Susanne Simpson had to say on bringing the show back for more:

“We are absolutely delighted to announce a second and third season of Sanditon, a show that has inspired such a passionate and devoted fan base … Audiences can expect romance, humor and plenty of twists and turns in these new seasons of Sanditon.”

Rose Williams has been confirmed to return as Charlotte Heywood, with more casting news coming down the road. The renewals were made possible thanks to an arrangement between PBS and Britbox UK; meanwhile, ITV will serve as the linear-network home in the UK for new episodes. It’s basically a way of getting multiple different players involved in order to ensure that there is success down the road — and who knows what will happen beyond season 3?

If nothing else, getting two more seasons enables longtime fans of this show to have a more thorough narrative, and hopefully will progress towards an ending that a lot of them can feel happy with when the dust settles. (It doesn’t matter if that is in season 3 or down the road.) We don’t imagine that an official premiere date will be announced in the immediate future but for now, it’s just nice to know that more is coming!

