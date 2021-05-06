Last Man Standing season 9 episode 19 spoilers: Last before series finale







Next week will bring you Last Man Standing season 9 episode 19, and there is going to be a VERY emotional quality to this story. How can there not be? We’re speaking here about the penultimate episode of the series, and one that will inevitably carry into what happens in the two-part series finale the following week.

Do we think that the show’s tone will change all that much for “Murder, She Wanted”? Probably not. This is still a sitcom designed to bring you a lot of laughs from start to finish. There’s just a different subtext to everything now, knowing that we will be saying goodbye to these characters soon. Savor every single moment with that in mind.

Below, we’ve got the full Last Man Standing season 9 episode 19 synopsis with more news as to what lies ahead:

Mandy gets jealous after Mike spends time with Ryan at a marketing retreat. Meanwhile, Ed attempts to get Chuck and Joe to see a musical in the all-new “Murder, She Wanted” episode of LAST MAN STANDING airing Thursday, May 13 (9:00-9:30 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (LMS-919) (TV-PG L)

Just in case you are wondering how the series is going to end, we have a few more details all about that now. Take a look…

Mike teaches Kristin about work/life balance, as Vanessa and Mandy school Jen on camping. Meanwhile, Ed asks Kyle how to get into heaven. Then, after Mike’s beloved truck is stolen, just as he completes his 10-year renovation on it, the Baxter family and friends gather together for an emotional good-bye in the all-new, special one-hour “Baxter Boot Camp / Keep On Truckin'” series finale of LAST MAN STANDING airing Thursday, May 20 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (LMS-920/921) (TV-PG D, L)

We don’t think that Last Man Standing is out to surprise anyone at the end of the day. This finale should feel more like a warm farewell than something designed to shatter your heart. Let’s just go ahead and hope that the closing minutes reflect that and then some.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Last Man Standing

What do you most want to see when it comes to Last Man Standing season 9 episode 19?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do that, remember to stick around for all sorts of other coverage. (Photo: Fox.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







