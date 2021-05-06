The Blacklist season 8 episode 16 spoilers: Meet the title Blacklister







Tomorrow night on NBC you’re going to have a chance to see The Blacklist season 8 episode 16. Will it be exciting? You better believe it!

The title for this episode is “Nicholas Obenrader,” and the image above is one of the first looks that we’ve got of the title character. The network’s been rather coy when it comes to sharing scoop on who this guy is, and it leads to us having at least this theory: He is the character Reddington wants to send uncover as a part of Neville Townsend’s organization.

This photo looks almost like a negotiation — Reddington and Dembe are meeting up with Nicholas in what looks like either a shed the bed of some truck. There are a lot of questions that we don’t have answers to with this character, but we hope that he excels when it comes to discretion — he is going to need that based on where he’s going at the moment. Neville and his crew are dangerous, intimidating, and capable of causing destruction at every turn.

We just wonder what Reddington’s endgame is with this quest: Is he trying to get a jump on Neville’s next move? Or, is he hoping that Obenrader will kill him? Both of these possibilities remain very much on the table.

Beyond Reddington’s quest, we’re also very curious about what’s going to happen with Liz and the Task Force. Over this past episode, it seemed as though Ressler was getting closer to defecting on his own crew. Are we at a point where this could actually happen?

What do you most want to see on The Blacklist season 8 episode 16?

