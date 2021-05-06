NCIS season 18 spoilers: Why is the team at a funeral?







If you remember, there was an NCIS season 18 behind-the-scenes photo not that long ago that featured the team in funeral attire. Of course, this led to a number of people out there assuming the worst. Did something happen to a beloved member of the team? We heard rumors aplenty, especially after the show killed off Breena Palmer and Fornell’s daughter a little earlier this season.

Ultimately, though, the funeral featured in the photo above relates to the story of season 18 episode 15 entitled “Blown Away,” which is airing on May 18. Rather than it be for a familiar face, it is actually for a group of REACT Team agents who were killed. The only surviving member of the team is Katrina Law’s character of Jessica Knight, who will team up with NCIS in order to get justice for what happened. She will potentially be a series regular in season 19, so we’re sure that this episode + the finale will give her proper time.

It makes sense for the NCIS team to be there to honor some of their REACT Team brethren. Even if they do not work together on a daily basis, they are all cut from the same cloth. Being an agent is no easy feat, in between the long hours and dangerous cases. It is also important for them to be there to support Knight.

As for whether or not Gibbs will be present for this service, there are reasons for optimism — we have seen some photos out there of him sporting a tie.

