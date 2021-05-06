The Handmaid’s Tale season 4 premiere scores epic Hulu numbers







There’s one thing we can say at present about The Handmaid’s Tale season 4, and it’s ultimately quite simple: Hulu is happy. How can you not be after seeing some of the ratings for the show?

According to a report from Deadline, the first episode of the Elisabeth Moss series’ latest season has performed better over the past week than any Hulu original ever. That includes both TV and movies both, which should give you another reminder of just how important this show is.

We’d say that these ratings are enough to ensure that a season 5 renewal happens for this show, but here’s the funny thing: There’s already BEEN a season 5 renewal! While we do think The Handmaid’s Tale is the sort of show that has a finite number of seasons, Hulu will want to keep it as long as they can. They don’t have another show that generates the same amount of buzz anywhere else, and what they need to do is ensure that they can use June Osborne and company as a launching pad for some other projects.

Ultimately, we’ll see how the rest of The Handmaid’s Tale performs this season, and also if Hulu does release any more information about the numbers. Remember that because they are a streaming service, they don’t have any real obligation to share anything — we just hope that they do so can we can further chart long-term performance.

Also, we hope that June can find some sort of secure home by the end of this season that doesn’t feel like the worst place ever.

