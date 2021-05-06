Chicago PD season 8 episode 14 spoilers: Upton, stuck in the middle







Next week’s Chicago PD season 8 episode 14 carries with it the title of “Safe,” but for Hailey Upton, she finds herself in a really-unsafe spot. What are we talking about here? Let’s just say that she may be forced to choose between two of the most important people in her life — her mentor in Voight and a guy she has deep feelings for in Halstead.

To better explain the dilemma that she finds herself in, be sure to check out the full Chicago PD season 8 episode 14 synopsis below:

05/12/2021 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Wednesday) : After a series of brutal home invasion robberies, Upton immerses herself in the case and finds herself caught between Voight and Halstead. TV-14

What will Hailey do in the end? We don’t think that there is some clearly-defined right solution to this problem, and our hope is that she just trusts her instinct. Rather than thinking about what move is going to make others the happiest, she should look at it instead like this: What move will best serve the community and my badge? We tend to side with Jay, mostly because he tends to follow the letter of the law a little bit more and we like to think that he would in this situation, as well.

No matter what happens here, we’re mostly just glad to see Tracy Spiridakos continue to have so many different moments to shine. We had one great instance of this not that long ago, so it’s great to see it coming back around here! Given that there are only three episodes after tonight until the end of the season, that makes every one of them matter even more. (At least we know there’s a season 9 coming already, right?)

