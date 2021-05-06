Mayans MC season 3 finale promo: Is EZ losing himself?







The Mayans MC season 3 finale is set to premiere on FX next week, and we’ve got an even better sense now of what lies ahead.

First of all, can we pour one out for Steve? In true show fashion, the producers decided to administer yet another crazy move entering the finale. Now, EZ Reyes finds himself in a place where he’s starting to question every single part of his life. There is no denying his intelligence or his skills as a part of the club, but it’s fair to question his purpose. The Mayans have become his life, but as he says in the promo, is that really a good thing? If he setting himself up for more pain and heartbreak down the road?

(One of the interesting stories to follow moving forward is whether or not EZ can avoid a Jax Teller trajectory. We don’t think that they are altogether similar characters, and we hope that EZ does not end up going down the same exact road.)

As for what else is coming in this episode, the promo certainly does more to amp up excitement than the official synopsis: “Bishop pulls the trigger on his plan to become the sole king. Written by Elgin James & Debra Moore Muñoz; directed by Elgin James.” Obviously, FX isn’t going to want to give TOO much away leading into the final episode — why in the world would they?

Here’s at least the one thing to smile about entering the episode: The fact that there is a season 4 coming! You don’t have to spend a lot of time wondering whether or not another season is coming; you can reserve most of the worry instead for who you could end up losing along the way. Go ahead and brace yourself…

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Mayans MC

What do you most want to see when it comes to Mayans MC season 3?

Be sure to share some of your individual hopes in the comments! After doing that, remember to come back around for all sorts of other news. (Photo: FX.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







