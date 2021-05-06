Chicago Fire season 9 episode 14 spoilers: What is Casey’s next move?







The title for Chicago Fire season 9 episode 14 is “What Comes Next,” and that absolutely feels like a fitting name for this story. When you think about the story for one Matt Casey, at the center of it has to be his feelings towards Brett. We know that they’re present; not only that, but he’s been told now that Brett feels the same way. What’s stopping him now from acting on it? There may be some stumbling blocks with the two of them working together, but that didn’t stop anything at all between Casey and Dawson. The same goes for Stella and Severide! These two could work it out, though we don’t think that it would happen immediately.

Now, let’s get to the first order of business here: Sharing the full Chicago Fire season 9 episode 14 synopsis with some news all about what to expect:

05/12/2021 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Wednesday) : A fire breaks out at a pet food factory and Casey and Severide help the owner, Pete, get to the bottom of it. The annual garage sale takes place at 51 and everyone is on edge. TV-14

This obviously doesn’t share any information about Casey and Brett, but how could it? It was released long before tonight’s episode so there were some details that had to remain under wraps for at least a little while. It’s clear that Jesse Spencer’s character WILL be distracted due to some other things that are going on, but it’s our hope that he will come back around to speaking with Sylvie at some point.

Beyond what we’ve said here, isn’t the garage-sale story going to be fun? It’s hard to imagine a universe where it isn’t!

