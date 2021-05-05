American Idol season 19: Why is Just Sam not rooting for Arthur Gunn to win?







Reigning champion Just Sam has a favorite to win this season, and it’s not her fellow season 18 competitor in Arthur Gunn. Not only that, but she’s actively hoping that he doesn’t take home the title after he’s returned to the competition in a controversial twist from American Idol producers.

For a little more context on what exactly she said, take a look at her recent Instagram Story on the subject:

“At first I was so happy [about it] and then… I CHANGED my mind. I’m sorry but I really don’t want Arthur to win this year. I was rooting for him last year…but this year I’m rooting for Willie [Spence] or I just hope that a newer contestant wins now that the Comeback results are in. Maybe if someone who didn’t make [it] to [the] top 5 came back instead, I’d feel better about all this. Anyways…I said what I said.”

For some more American Idol – Arthur discussion, be sure to watch what we’ve got below! Once you do, subscribe to Matt & Jess on YouTube! We’ll have another performance discussion coming up and you don’t want to miss it!

It’s no secret that the comeback twist this season is controversial, and people have said that it’s unfair. However, you can also say that it’s unfair that Arthur had to do the entirety of the “live” shows last season from his house due to the health crisis. We feel for the other contestants, but we’re also thrilled that Arthur was given this chance! It’s tough already that he has to deal with a lot of hate from viewers over a decision that production made, and now he has to deal with one of his former fellow contestants saying they’d rather not see him take the title. The backlash has felt incredibly misplaced considering that it was American Idol producers that came up with this twist and as him AND other former contestants from his season to come back. Unfortunately, the show hasn’t been getting near the backlash that Arthur has for saying yes to an opportunity that was offered to him.

Based on the reactions to date, Arthur may be in for a tough couple of weeks — we hope that he can take things in stride and deliver some more great performances.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to American Idol right now

Are you rooting for Arthur Gunn to win American Idol season 19?

Be sure to share right away in the attached comments! After you do just that, remember to come back around for all sorts of additional updates. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







