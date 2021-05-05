Is SEAL Team new tonight on CBS? Prepare for ‘Do No Harm’







Is SEAL Team new tonight on CBS? We know you’ve been waiting for a little while to check out the installment entitled “Do No Harm.”

Luckily, we come bearing some good news! You don’t have to wait any longer, as this installment is poised to arrive on the network in a matter of hours. Not only that, but all current signs suggest that it’s going to be outstanding. Over the course of it, you will see how Jason, Ray, and others function on their latest difficult deployment. What makes this one so challenging, other than the mission, is that they are all feeling broken in various ways. The communication that was once present is no longer there fully, and they have to figure out a way to see if repairing it is possible.

If you haven’t seen the latest SEAL Team synopsis below, it does give you a good sense of what’s coming up from here:

“Do No Harm” – Bravo is tasked with bringing a defecting Boko Haram lieutenant into U.S. custody, but the mission goes sideways when the target gets attacked. Also, Sonny drops the ball as Bravo’s rep on the U.S.S. Keating, and the entire team pays the price, on SEAL TEAM, Wednesday, May 5 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Episode directed by producer and recurring star Tyler Grey.

The sneak peek below serves as a great way to dive into the briefing room, and understand a little bit more of what Bravo Team is up against. There aren’t many relationship updates in here, but isn’t that what the episode itself is for?

Before we wrap this up, go ahead and consider this another reminder that you all have the power to ensure that a SEAL Team season 5 happens over at CBS! There is no official renewal as of yet, but we’re doing our best to remain hopeful. Keep watching live, and also telling your friends to do the same thing.

