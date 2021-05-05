Grey’s Anatomy season 17: Does long wait boost season 18 odds?







Tomorrow night on ABC the latest Grey’s Anatomy season 17 episode is going to air — but for now, we’re talking more about season 18.

Why are we still waiting on some renewal news? It’s May! This is far and away past the time we typically hear about things like this, especially at a time when there’s been so much conversation already about the long-term future. This season has also certainly had more of a final-season feel than any other in recent years, especially with all of the callbacks to former cast members and Meredith engaging in this season-long, life-or-death struggle.

Want to watch our latest Grey’s Anatomy review? Then all you have to is watch it below! After that, be sure to subscribe to Matt & Jess on YouTube for other news and keep coming back for additional updates, including reviews after every installment.

Yet, at this point we think we’re past the point of no return on ending the show. If this was the final season, they really needed to announce it before now. With one of the longest-running shows on TV, there is no way to satisfy anyone with ending it at the last-minute. We’re not saying that we need to know the end is coming for a full year, but a few months would be nice in order to promote it further.

The fact that there is so much radio silence still on season 18 signals to us there’s a pretty good chance — conversations and negotiations may still be happening! We think that ABC wants at least one more season, and the same goes for a number of creative people behind the scenes. Getting Ellen Pompeo on board is the top priority and after that, you can go to the rest of the cast.

Let’s be clear: We’re not sure that Grey’s Anatomy has that many more seasons left on the air. Yet, we do think this show is deserving of at least one more year where we can see Meredith more around the other doctors and acting like herself. Spending a full year in a beach-world, to us, does not feel like a satisfying ending.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on tomorrow’s new Grey’s Anatomy episode

Do you think there’s a good chance at a Grey’s Anatomy season 18 coming to ABC?

Be sure to let us know right now in the comments! Once you do just that, be sure to come back around for some other news. (Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







