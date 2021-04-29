Is Grey’s Anatomy new tonight on ABC? Prepare for April’s return







Is Grey’s Anatomy new tonight over on ABC? If you’re interested in getting an answer to that question, or getting more news on what the future holds, we’re happy to provide all of the info within!

Now, of course, comes the time where we have to hand down the bad news: There is no new episode tonight. While we’ve been on a great run as of late where there are new installments almost every week, all good things come to an end — and for now, they have.

So what is the reason for the delay? It has everything to do with the NFL Draft, which is airing tonight on both ABC and ESPN. It’s pretty much the total opposite thing to the medical drama when it comes to target audience, but this looks to be something that the broadcast network will be doing every year.

When Grey’s Anatomy does return with new episodes next week, it will be doing so with arguably the biggest episode for Jackson Avery we have seen in some time. To get some more news all about it, we suggest that you check out the synopsis:

“Look Up Child” – Jackson pays a visit to his father that helps set him on the right path on a new episode of “Grey’s Anatomy,” THURSDAY, MAY 6 (9:00-10:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

Oh, and did we mention that April is back for this episode, as well? She is, and that is one other extraordinary thing to anticipate. The mystery here lies in the circumstances surrounding her return, and of course what she will bring to the story.

