Blue Bloods season 11 episode 14 photo: What is Baker up to?







We’ve got one more photo preview leading into Blue Bloods season 11 episode 14 this Friday, and this one is all about Abigail Baker.

What in the world is Baker up to in the image above? The first thing that we gotta say is that it may be one of the greatest Baker photos ever. There’s a distinct Jim Halpert angle to the way that Abigail Hawk’s character is looking at the camera. We like to imagine that this is her perspective from the other room as Frank and Garrett get into an epic argument. Maybe it’s interrupting her phone call?

In case you haven’t seen any of the scoop about this episode just yet, at the core of “The New You” is an issue between these two characters, one that stems from some controversial comments Garrett made in a local newspaper. Frank wants him to retract his statement, but will he? How much of a fight will he put up?

We would imagine that at some point, Baker will be asked for advice from either or both parties. It’s a tricky spot for her to be in, given that Frank is her boss and Garrett is her friend and colleague. Yet, all three of them are grown adults with a lot of skill and experience under their belts. They should all be more than capable of figuring out what to do in a situation like this and come up with a compromise. While Baker is no mediator or therapist, she could prove effective in getting Tom Selleck and Gregory Jbara’s characters to have a conversation … or at least this is what we hope. We can’t have these two fighting beyond this episode, now can we? (That would also be out of character for this show.)

