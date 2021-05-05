SEAL Team season 5: What are the current renewal odds at CBS?







We know that a lot of people out there are eager to see a SEAL Team season 5 renewal at CBS — yet, there are still no guarantees. This show remains on the bubble, even though it has better ratings than some shows at the network that have already been renewed. Not only that, but CBS owns this show fully — shouldn’t that be an incentive to bring the show back?

Ultimately, the situation is a little more complicated than that. According to a new report from Deadline, one of the biggest things standing in the way of a renewal is a hefty price tag. With its intense battle scenes and wide array of locations, SEAL Team is not a show that can be made on a budget. The studio can try little things here and there to cut down the cost, and they may need to in order to bring it back. Even with a big name like David Boreanaz on board, the military subject matter makes it less of an international player than some of the network’s bread-and-butter crime procedurals.

If you were to ask us, we’d say we still have (some) confidence that you are going to be seeing SEAL Team come back for a season 5 down the road. This is a series that could inch ever closer to a key 100-episode threshold, which would make it easier to syndicate. Not only that, but creatively there are clearly a number of other stories still worth telling. There aren’t any other network shows out there like it, and we like to think that is good for something.

Hopefully, we are going to hear something more on the subject of a SEAL Team season 5 over the course of the next few weeks. Stay tuned…

